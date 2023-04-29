Note On Why Bray Wyatt Wasn’t Included In WWE Draft and Other Notable Omissions

Fightful Select has an update on several wrestlers who were not included in the WWE Draft, including Bray Wyatt. Wyatt has been absent since before Wrestlemania, when he was setting up a feud with Bobby Lashley. That was abandoned and neither were on the card. According to the report, Wyatt was overcoming illness during Wrestlemania weekend. He has been telling friends he’s excited to get back to work when he can.

Others listed are dealing with injuries, like Big E, Randy Orton, R-Truth and Robert Roode. Both Truth and Roode are expected to miss most, if not all of 2023. Truth tore his quad last year and Roode recently had neck fusion surgery. Big E suffered a broken neck and Orton has been dealing with back issues, leaving their returns uncertain.

Some wrestlers are simply absent because they’ve been absent from TV, like Aliyah, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, Shanky, and Uncle Howdy. Shanky hasn’t been used since Triple H took over. Aliyah has been out since September, even after recovering from an AC sprain and rib injury. Alexa Bliss was out due to skin cancer treatment and hasn’t been factored into creative plans. Uncle Howdy, played by Bo Dallas, likely won’t be back until Wyatt is. Carmella’s absence has not been explained, but she disappeared before Wrestlemania.

Gable Steveson was drafted to RAW last year and has been training ever since. There was never a creative plan in place then and it was said to be done as a publicity stunt.

Jinder Mahal is now considered part of the NXT roster.

Finally there are part-timers like Lita, Logan Paul and Maryse. Lita is out selling a storyline injury, but isn’t expected to be in the ring a lot going forward. Her appearances with Becky Lynch were meant to advance the storyline with Trish Stratus. As for Paul, even though he was included in the Draft graphic, he’s considered a free agent and will appear wherever WWE needs him to. Maryse was also included but will just appear whenever Miz does, and he was drafted to RAW last night.