Note On Why Sheamus Won The United States Title Last Night

As previously reported, Sheamus won the United States title last night at Wrestlemania, pinning Matt Riddle after a Brogue Kick. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the reason that Sheamus won the belt last night was because Riddle was never meant to be champion in the first place.

According to Dave Meltzer, Riddle was given the US title at Elimination Chamber was because Keith Lee was pulled for an unknown reason. They originally wanted to get the belt off of Bobby Lashley, as they wanted to make him WWE Champion. They couldn’t give it to Morrison, who was Lee’s replacement, because he was in a feud with Bad Bunny. So Matt Riddle won the belt. Sheamus winning the title “rectifies” the situation.