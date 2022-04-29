wrestling / News

Note On Plans For Impact Under Siege, World Title Challenger Reportedly Coming From Outside Company

April 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Under Siege

A new report has some details on the plans for Impact Under Siege. PWINsider reports that the challenger for the Impact Championship will be from outside the company. The storyline for the match is that Impact officials are handpicking the individual for the match.

The site also notes that the top five matches for the May 7th Impact! Plus event will be official by the end of tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling.

