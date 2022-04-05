wrestling / News
Note on Stars Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw
April 4, 2022 | Posted by
A new report has revealed a couple of stars backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that The Undertaker is backstage at the show, though there’s no word whether he will appear on screen.
In addition, MVP is backstage and is scheduled to appear as part of a segment featuring Bobby Lashley and Omos. There are conflicting reports on whether Johnny Knoxville is there, with a locker room set up for Knoxville backstage at one point.
