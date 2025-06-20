Note On Talent Listed Internally For TNA Tapings

A new report has details on a number of stars are listed internally for the TNA Impact tapings tonight and tomorrow. Fightful Select reports that TNA’s tapings in Pittsburgh have several NXT stars including Saqon Shugars, Trick Williams, Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne and several NIL talent who are expected to be backstage.

The list also reportedly includes independent stars LJ Cleary, Facade, Mila Moore, Pepper Pryde, Ashley Vox and Jada Stone. It is important to note than not all of these talent will be on camera; some may just be guests at the taping or may be helping out backstage or on the ring crew.

The tapings are to cover the Impact episodes leading into Slammiversary, and next week’s episode is livestreaming as a special occasion on the free tier of TNA+ to promote the launch of that tier.