Note on Voice in Adam Copeland’s AEW Entrance Theme
– Bleacher Report’s Chris Mueller reported on the version of “Metalingus” by Alter Bridge that Adam Copeland used for his AEW debut last Sunday at AEW WrestleDream features a sampling recorded by Copeland’s wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. So the voice heard at the beginning of the song is Phoenix’s voice, and Copeland and Phoenix recorded it themselves for his AEW debut.
Copeland debuted following the main event of Sunday’s show in Seattle. AEW then announced his signing and that he will be a full-time performer.
I don't know if this counts as breaking news or whatever, but I was able to confirm with him today that not only is the voice at the beginning of Adam Copeland's AEW entrance music that of Beth Phoenix, but that it was Edge and Beth who recorded the clip themselves.
— "Doc" Chris Mueller (@BR_Doctor) October 3, 2023
