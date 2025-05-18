Note on When Darby Allin Was Originally Expected To Return to AEW

Darby Allin has not returned to AEW after taking a break at the end of last year so he could climb Mount Everest. Fightful Select reports that originally, Allin was expected to return to the company in the Spring. That was what Fightful was told when they asked about it in January. The hope was that he would be in the Owen Hart tournament and be part of Double or Nothing. There’s been no update since.

It usually takes between six to ten weeks to climb Everest.