Note On WWE Stars’ Reaction to Idea of Cody Rhodes Returning

Cody Rhodes is reportedly returning to WWE, and a top stars are said to be very much looking forward to the idea. As reported earlier on Friday, PWInsider had confirmed that Rhodes has signed a deal with the company and is said to be returning at some point over WrestleMania weekend.

According to Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, top WWE stars whom he spoke to were “very excited” about a possible return. Rhodes’ return will come after he exited AEW last month.