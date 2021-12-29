Notes On Several ROH Contract Statuses As 2021 Ends

A new report has some details on several ROH contract statuses as 2021 comes to an end. As was reported back in October, the company’s hiatus that has officially begun means that several members of the roster is being released effective as the end of the year and that some will last until March of 2021.

Fightful Select has confirmed that the contracts for Jonathan Gresham, Danhausen, Shane Taylor, Silas Young, Mike Bennett, Beer City Bruiser, Josh Woods, Rhett Titus, and Brian Milonas are all expiring at the end of the year. Milonas and Bruiser were on pay-per-appearance deals until they signed full-time contracts this year.

In addition, World Famous CB is now a free agent as his his exclusive pay-per-appearance contract had expired already.

It was reported earlier today that last week’s episode of ROH TV was the last new material taped before ROH’s hiatus began, and they will be using archival footage for their weekly show moving forward.