Notes on Upcoming WWE EVOLVE TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
February 15, 2025 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that a WWE EVOLVE TV taping is scheduled for February 21. It will reportedly be a private event and invitation only.
Additionally, NXT GM Ava appeared at the first TV tapings and announced that a WWE EVOLVE Champion would be crowned. The upcoming EVOLVE series wil debut on March 5 on Tubi.
