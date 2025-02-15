wrestling / News

Notes on Upcoming WWE EVOLVE TV Tapings (SPOILERS)

February 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE EVOLVE Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that a WWE EVOLVE TV taping is scheduled for February 21. It will reportedly be a private event and invitation only.

Additionally, NXT GM Ava appeared at the first TV tapings and announced that a WWE EVOLVE Champion would be crowned. The upcoming EVOLVE series wil debut on March 5 on Tubi.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ava Raine, EVOLVE, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading