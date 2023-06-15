wrestling / News

Various News: Notes on WWE Corporate Leadership Page, Kevin Dunn Still Listed, Missy Hyatt Chats With Gerald Brisco & JBL

June 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The WWE Corporate Leadership page has been updated with a current picture of Vince McMahon. Also, if you are still wondering, Kevin Dunn is still with the company. The corporate leadership page lists him as Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Distribution (h/t PWInsider).

– Missy Hyatt is the guest on this week’s Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw:

