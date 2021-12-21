Notorious Mimi Taking Part in WWE Tryouts in Orlando

– As previously reported, WWE has been holding tryouts at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. PWInsider reports that Notorious Mimi took part in the tryouts over the weekend at the WWEPC.

Mimi is 18 years old and has been reportedly training for four years. She’s a regular worker for the Northeastern indie wrestling scene. She’s also a trainee at the Monster Factory in New Jersey and recently appeared on AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation. Most recently, she was on last week’s Elevation in a losing effort to Emi Sakura.