NWA Announces Date & Location For Hard Times V

NWA Hard Times V is set to take place in March, as announced by the company on Saturday night. The NWA sent out the following press release announcing that the PPV will take place on March 22nd, 2025 in Dothan, Alabama:

NWA Brings ‘Hard Times V’ to Dothan, AL, on March 22, 2025

Hard Times are coming, baby!

Today the National Wrestling Alliance announces its planned return to Alabama. On March 22, 2025, Hard Times V comes to the Dothan Civic Center.

“Dothan has a rich history and appreciation for wrestling the way it’s meant to be,” says NWA Chief Operating Officer Joe Galli. “The National Wrestling Alliance is excited to be writing a new chapter in Alabama wrestling history.”

Hard Times V marks the NWA’s third event at Dothan Civic Center in the last year. The city and venue have become a stronghold for the National Wrestling Alliance during the Lightning One Era.

“The fans in Dothan have been incredible,” Galli states. “To show our appreciation, we’re bringing one of our most beloved Signature Live Events of the year to Dothan!”

The National Wrestling Alliance’s 2025 calendar is beginning to flesh out. The company’s next Signature Live Event is Jan. 11, 2025, when NWA SHOCKWAVE electrifies the Greater Dallas Area from The OC Theatre in Forney, TX.

Tickets for both NWA SHOCKWAVE and Hard Times V are on sale now.