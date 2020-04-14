wrestling / News
NWA Livestream For Crockett Cup: The Entire Story Online
The NWA is livestreaming the backstory of what lead to Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll at the 2019 Crockett Cup, and the video is now up. You can see video below which is currently streaming ahead of the NWA streaming the 2019 Crockett Cup on YouTube on Sunday.
The video is described as follows:
With the Crockett Cup being cancelled this year, the National Wrestling Alliance is presenting the 2019 version of the show this coming Sunday at 7pm et on YouTube.com/NWA & Facebook.com/NWA. That main event was Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. In this video, you’ll see the entire backstory of what lead to this match before you see their classic battle for #TenPoundsOfGold.
Also in the 2019 Crockett Cup, you’ll see the one-night tag team tournament featuring teams from Ring Of Honor Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance, CMLL and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Featured in this video is the qualifying match from ROH featuring The Briscoes vs. Willie Mack & Jeff Cobb.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Pushes Back On Vince Russo’s Claim for How Brawl for All Came About, Discusses The Real Inspiration For Brawl for All
- Edge Discusses What He Remembers Most From His Brutal WrestleMania 22 Match With Mick Foley, The Famous Flaming Table Spot
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Paul Bearer & Sunny Having Heat Backstage, The Undertaker Having Pickle Pranks Played On Him
- Amy Weber Claims Edge and Randy Orton Harassed Her On WWE Flight, Says She Ended Up Challenging Edge To A Fight On the Plane