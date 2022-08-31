NWA Holds Locker Room Meeting at TV Tapings

NWA held a locker room meeting at yesterday’s TV tapings that caused some “ruffled feathers,” according to a report. PWInsider reports that the meeting has been heavily discussed by the talents after it took place and continuing on through today.

According to the report, the scheduled meeting time was delayed due to a production meeting running late and because of this, Jay Bradley and Sal Rinauro acted as if they were in charge of the meeting and gave out some of the usual advisements about punctuality. Some people took their comments and behavior as a rib, and several people have said it was meant to be such, while others took offense that it happened considering how many actual veterans like Jazz, Bully Ray and Homicide were there and more “deserving” to speak. One story making its way through the talents is that some people walked out of the meeting due to a belief Bradley and Rinauro had called it but that has not been confirmed despite multiple sources. The two did not actually call for the meeting, which is said to have ruffled some feathers.

Luke Hawx also spoke during the meeting about having respect for the locker room. Hawx said that several times in recent memory, the roster has been asked to clean up after themselves and others have had to clean up food and other times after shows. Hawx argued that with Billy Corgan investing in them, the least they could do is show respect for the locker room and do what is being asked of them.