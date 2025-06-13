NWA Files Opposition To AEW Shockwave Trademark

The NWA has filed an opposition to the AEW Shockwave trademark. As Fightful reports, the NWA filed an opposition to the AEW trademark on June 5th

The NWA applied to trademark NWA Shockwave on September 24th, 2024 while the trademark for AEW Shockwave was filed for on September 6th of that year. The NWA is arguing that they have common law rights to “Shockwave” dating back to 2020 due to season one of NWA Shockwave airing in December of 2020.

AEW says that they sent a letter to AEW’s legal team on September 26th, 2024 telling them to abandon use of the Shockwave name but have not responded to the letter.

AEW has have until July 15th to respond to the opposition filing.