NWA Powerr Results 7.19.22: World Title Match For NWA 74 Set, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday with the next Worlds Heavyweight Title challenger set and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per WZ:

* Max The Impaler defeated Taya Valkyrie and Ella Envy, then seemed to join Sinister Minister

* La Rebelion vs. The OGK goes to a DQ, with Damian 666 sprays mist in Taven’s face in a post-match brawl.

* Magic Jake Dumas defeated Eric Jackson

* Race to the Chase Tournament Finals: Nick Aldis defeated Brian Myers, Thom Latimer, and Mike Knox