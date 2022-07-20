wrestling / News
NWA Powerr Results 7.19.22: World Title Match For NWA 74 Set, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr aired on Tuesday with the next Worlds Heavyweight Title challenger set and more. You can see the results from the show, which aired on FITE TV, below per WZ:
* Max The Impaler defeated Taya Valkyrie and Ella Envy, then seemed to join Sinister Minister
.@_theyaremax_ sends @ellaenvypro straight to the Wasteland!☣ #NWAPowerrr
📺 https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/dghOXXv340
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 19, 2022
* La Rebelion vs. The OGK goes to a DQ, with Damian 666 sprays mist in Taven’s face in a post-match brawl.
Damian 666 debut on tonight's @nwa #Powerrr 📸 pic.twitter.com/8gh2OZddGB
— Hiban (@hee_bawn) July 19, 2022
* Magic Jake Dumas defeated Eric Jackson
* Race to the Chase Tournament Finals: Nick Aldis defeated Brian Myers, Thom Latimer, and Mike Knox
.@RealNickAldis is headed to #NWA74! #NWAPowerrr
It's gonna be Trevor Murdoch vs Nick Aldis at #NWA74 for the @nwa World Heavyweight Championship!
📺 https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/EbEprnVvQb
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 19, 2022
With a victory on tonight's #NWAPowerrr, the rematch is set. @RealNickAldis once again challenges @TheRealTMurdoch for the Worlds Heavyweight Championship in St. Louis at The Chase!
🎟️https://t.co/YhcbNPWv5N
📺 @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/ebSTXEHeht
— NWA (@nwa) July 20, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Reveals That Jason Jordan Storyline Was Racially Motivated Rib By Vince McMahon
- Goldberg Confirms Original Plan Was To Lose to Bray Wyatt, Reveals If He’s Ever Refused To Put Somebody Over
- Nia Jax Comments On Her Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says She’s A ‘Vince Girl’
- Chris Jericho Said He Was Losing His Mind When Claudio Castagnoli Swung Him On Cage, Says It Was His Idea