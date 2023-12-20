NWA Powerrr Results 12.19.23: Mims Defends NWA TV Title, More

The NWA World TV Championship was on the line on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, and the results are online. You can see the full results and video from the episode below, per Fightful:

* NWA World TV Championship Match: Mims battled Dak Draper to a time-limit draw. Draper wanted five more minutes but was denied.

* Aron Stevens & Blunt Force Trauma spoke about their match in a couple of weeks against The Fixers.

* Street Fight: Bryan Idol & Natalia Markova def. Kamille & Thom Latimer

* EC3 turned down Matt Cardona’s offer for a Death Match at NWA Paranoia, and instead issued a challenge for the Ultimate Match of Death.

* The Southern Six were interviewed and hyped themselves up before Miserably Faithful come out and to take shots at the audience and the Southern Six. James Mitchell called everybody white trash and more.

The Southern Six def. The Miserably Faithful