NWA Powerrr Results 7.12.22: Race To The Chase Tournament Kicks Off

The Race to the Chase Tournament began on the latest episode of NWA Powerrr to determine Trevor Murdoch’s next NWA World Title challenger. This week’s show aired Tuesday night on FITE TV and you can see the results below, per WZ:

* Race to the Chase First-Round Match: Thom Latimer def. Chris Adonis

* Mike Knox revealed he has a bye in the tournament and tore down Bully Ray.

* Kerry Morton said that Homicide’s challenge to him for NWA 74 is an amazing opportunity and wants to win the title from Homicide.

* Race to the Chase First-Round Match: Brian Myers def. The Pope

* KiLynn King def. Allysin Kay

* Race to the Chase First-Round Match: Nick Aldis defeated Tim Storm by DQ