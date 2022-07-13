wrestling / News
NWA Powerrr Results 7.12.22: Race To The Chase Tournament Kicks Off
The Race to the Chase Tournament began on the latest episode of NWA Powerrr to determine Trevor Murdoch’s next NWA World Title challenger. This week’s show aired Tuesday night on FITE TV and you can see the results below, per WZ:
* Race to the Chase First-Round Match: Thom Latimer def. Chris Adonis
.@Thomas_Latimer_ has punched his ticket to the next round in the #RaceToTheChase! #NWAPowerrr
📺 https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/3pJSk1s7F2
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 12, 2022
* Mike Knox revealed he has a bye in the tournament and tore down Bully Ray.
* Kerry Morton said that Homicide’s challenge to him for NWA 74 is an amazing opportunity and wants to win the title from Homicide.
– Kerry Morton speaks about the offer made by Homicide for a Junior Heavyweight Championship match.
* Race to the Chase First-Round Match: Brian Myers def. The Pope
* KiLynn King def. Allysin Kay
.@KiLynnKing has defeated @Sienna, moving her one step closer to the @NWA Women's World Championship!🏆
🔗 https://t.co/LIgqdSqlrk#NWA #NWAPowerrr #WomensWrestling #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/amZqt5Hekq
— 🔥PHX🔥 (@AdrianCGalaviz) July 12, 2022
* Race to the Chase First-Round Match: Nick Aldis defeated Tim Storm by DQ
.@RealNickAldis from the top! #NWAPowerrr
📺 https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/O5SaV75obw
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 12, 2022
Tim Storm has been disqualified…
just like that, his championship dream has been shattered. @RealNickAldis #NWAPowerrr
📺 https://t.co/P9ILMhnPWX pic.twitter.com/dApUNtV1fA
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 12, 2022
It will be Mike Knox vs @Thomas_Latimer_ vs @Myers_Wrestling vs @RealNickAldis to determine who will face Trevor Murdoch at #NWA74. #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/X44X6Quax4
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 12, 2022
