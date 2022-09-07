NWA Powerrr Results 9.6.22: NWA Women’s Title Match, More

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr saw Kamille defend the NWA World Women’s Championship and more. The show aired Tuesday night on FITE TV and you can see the results below, per WZ:

* NWA World Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Match: Taya Valkyrie def. Jennacide, KiLynn King, and Chelsea Green

* Billy Corgan hypes the success of NWA 74 and promises there will be an NWA 100. He also said they will be doing NWA EmPowerrr again very soon.

* EC3 def. Deonte Marshall. Afterward he said that he knows Thom Latimer can becomea great talent and man but has to go through hell to do so.

* Aron Stevens unretired and said he wants to give back to the industry, revealing that he is Black Glove Management’s manager.

* NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille and Allysin Kay go to a time limit draw

* Matt Cardona cut a promo saying he came back too early but did it for the NWA Universe. Mike Knox vowed to attack Bully Ray on sight.

* The OGK was interviewed and Mike Bennett said he’s part of the National Championship Tournament. Matt Taven says they’ll win the Tag Team Titles too.

* Flip Gordon def. Doug Williams

* Odinson brawled with Nick Aldis