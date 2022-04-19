NWA PowerrrSurge Lineup: Velvet After Dark Special

– NWA PowerrrSurge returns tonight with a new episode on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Tonight’s episode will be a special-themed, Velvet After Dark, show with Velvet Sky and other special guests. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* Idol Sports Management vs. Rude Dudes

* Garrison Creed vs. Cyon

* Aron Stevens’ Wrestling Clinic

* Tootie Lynn vs. Paola Blaze