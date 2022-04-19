wrestling / News

NWA PowerrrSurge Lineup: Velvet After Dark Special

April 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA PowerrrSurge Velvet After Dark Image Credit: FITE TV Twitter

– NWA PowerrrSurge returns tonight with a new episode on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Tonight’s episode will be a special-themed, Velvet After Dark, show with Velvet Sky and other special guests. Here’s tonight’s lineup:

* Idol Sports Management vs. Rude Dudes
* Garrison Creed vs. Cyon
* Aron Stevens’ Wrestling Clinic
* Tootie Lynn vs. Paola Blaze

