NWA PowerrrSurge Lineup: Velvet After Dark Special
April 19, 2022 | Posted by
– NWA PowerrrSurge returns tonight with a new episode on FITE TV at 6:05 pm EST. Tonight’s episode will be a special-themed, Velvet After Dark, show with Velvet Sky and other special guests. Here’s tonight’s lineup:
* Idol Sports Management vs. Rude Dudes
* Garrison Creed vs. Cyon
* Aron Stevens’ Wrestling Clinic
* Tootie Lynn vs. Paola Blaze
🌑Get ready for a very special edition of #PowerrrSurge called 𝓥𝓔𝓛𝓥𝓔𝓣 𝓐𝓕𝓣𝓔𝓡 𝓓𝓐𝓡𝓚
Velvet along with special guests brings you the action up close and personal.
Blaze v Tootie
Cyon v Creed
Marshe/Jeez v Rude Dudes
First on #FITE | TONIGHT | https://t.co/K4n4qheHiJ pic.twitter.com/fXNrKMkqcb
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 19, 2022
