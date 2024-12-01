NWA Sets Three New Matches For Looks That Kill

The NWA has announced a few new matches for their Looks That Kill event later this month. The company announced on Saturday night that a Cage Match for the NWA Championship, Kerry Morton vs. Colby Corino, and Silas Mason vs. Bryan Idol are joining the previously-announced Cage Match between Tiffany Nieves and Natalia Markova on the December 14th show.

The full announcement reads:

NWA Announces New Matches for Dec. 14 ‘Looks That Kill’ in Dothan, AL

As the National Wrestling Alliance prepares to bring hard-hitting pro wrestling action back to Dothan, AL, the card for Looks That Kill is shaping up!

Already announced for Dec. 14 is an historic battle between Tiffany Nieves and Natalia Markova, seeing the heated rivals clash in Alabama’s first-ever women’s cage match! Now three new matches have been sanctioned for the Signature Live Event.

On Thanksgiving day, a second, more secretive steel cage was also teased. Though the competitors have not currently been announced, NWA Chief Operating Officer Joe Galli indicates an NWA championship will be on the line.

“Looks That Kill won’t see just one historic cage match — a first-of-its-kind for between ‘La Princesa’ Tiffany Nieves and Natalia Markova,” Galli says, “Fans in Alabama will also witness a grueling brawl for one of the most prestigious titles in wrestling history!”

While Galli remains tight-lipped about the combatants in that featured contest, two other matches have been fleshed out for the event. Both feature members of NWA’s resident bad boys The Southern Six.

First, S6 member “The Future Legend” Kerry Morton revisits his long-standing animosity with Colby Corino. Both former NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champions and the products of pro wrestling legends, Morton and Corino go head-to-head as each tries to climb into heavyweight contention.

Also on the card, “The Thrillbilly” Silas Mason of The Southern Six faces Bryan Idol. It’s a big hill to climb for Idol — after whose pairing with Markova the event is named. He steps into the ring with the former NWA National Heavyweight champion.

“All four of these men are gunning for Thom Latimer and a shot at his NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship — as every wrestler in the National Wrestling Alliance should be,” Galli continues.

“Looks That Kill will have a significant impact on future title opportunities,” says Galli. “A big victory in Dothan could be enough to impress NWA President William Patrick Corgan to sign that once-in-a-lifetime match!”

NWA Looks That Kill is the legendary promotion’s last Signature Live Event of 2024. It will be filmed for future broadcast on episodes of NWA Powerrr, which currently debuts new episodes each Tuesday at 6pm EST on the NWA X (formerly Twitter) account.

Looks That Kill comes to the Dothan Civic Center on Dec. 14, 2024. The next National Wrestling Alliance Signature Live Event is Jan. 11, 2025, when NWA SHOCKWAVE electrifies Forney, TX.

Tickets to both events are on sale now.