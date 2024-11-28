Tiffany Nieves vs. Natalia Markova Cage Match Set For NWA Looks That Kill

Tiffany Nieves and Natalia Markova will take their rivalry into a cage at NWA Looks That Kill next month. The NWA announced on Wednesday that the match, the first’ever women’s cage match in Alabama, will take place at the December 14th event.

The full announcement reads:

NWA Looks That Kill to Feature Historic Cage Match Dec. 14

The National Wrestling Alliance continues to make pro wrestling history Dec. 14 at Looks That Kill.

Tiffany Nieves and Natalia Markova take their feud to new heights of violence when the NWA Signature Live Event comes to Dothan. The rivals clash in Alabama’s first-ever women’s cage match.

“Tiffany and Natalia have reached a boiling point,” says NWA Chief Operating Officer Joe Galli.

The rivalry between Markova and Nieves extends back to NWA 76. “The Crush” capitalized on a mistake by her less-experienced opponent, eliminating Nieves to win the Burke Invitational Gauntlet and become No. 1 contender to Kenzie Paige’s NWA Women’s World title.

The scenario escalated on a recent episode of NWA Powerrr. Interference from “La Princesa” cost Markova the title opportunity she earned at NWA 76.

Though NWA President William Patrick Corgan reviewed the situation, he later stated the referee’s decision is final. However, on at Looks That Kill in Dothan, he has scheduled a cage match between the competitors — an historic first for The Yellowhammer State.

“The only way the National Wrestling Alliance knows to handle this feud is to turn to pro wrestling’s most trusted method of resolving conflicts,” explains Galli.

“On December 14, Natalia Markova and Tiffany Nieves will be locked inside a steel cage,” he concludes. “They can tear each other to pieces, but one way or another, there will be a winner!”

Tickets to Looks That Kill are now on sale.