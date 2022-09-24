NWA USA Results 9.24.22: Kerry Morton Gets Junior Heavyweight Title Shot at Hard Times 3

NWA presented a new episode of NWA USA today on Youtube, which featured a match getting announced for Hard Times 3. Kerry Morton will get another shot at Junior Heavyweight Champion Homicide, after the Notorious 187 defeated Morton and his father Ricky at NWA 74. Here are results, via Fightful:

* NWA US Tag Titles: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) def. GoldRushhhhhhhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater)

* NWA National Championship Tournament Qualifier: Thrillbilly Silas def. Judais

* Six Man Junior Heavyweight Scramble: Kerry Morton def. Peter Avalon, Joe Alonzo, Mike Bennett, PJ Hawx, and Colby Corino