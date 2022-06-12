wrestling / News
NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned At Alwayz Ready
Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Page & Ella Envy) won the NWA World Women’s Tag Team titles at NWA Always Ready tonight. They defeated The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) after Envy pinned Belle. The Hex have been champions for 287 days and won the belts at NWA Empowerrr on August 28, 2021.
The Pretty Empowered defeat The Hex to become the new NWA women's tag team champions when Ella Envy low blowed and pinned Marti Belle #nwa #alwayzready #fitetv pic.twitter.com/KIqdw1OXDJ
— NY-TALL-GUY (@tall_ny) June 12, 2022
#AndNew @nwa Women’s World Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered #AlwayzReady pic.twitter.com/oGHGLoKFSU
— Ferman Torres (@MainEventPlayer) June 12, 2022
