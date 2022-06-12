NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned At Alwayz Ready

Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Page & Ella Envy) won the NWA World Women’s Tag Team titles at NWA Always Ready tonight. They defeated The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) after Envy pinned Belle. The Hex have been champions for 287 days and won the belts at NWA Empowerrr on August 28, 2021.

