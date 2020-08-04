NXT Talent Debuts, Hurt Business Appear in First Raw Underground Segments (Video)

Raw Underground has made its debut, and saw the arrival of the Hurt Business and NXT’s Babatunde. Shane McMahon debuted the segment on tonight’s show in the 10 PM hour. Raw Underground was revealed to be MMA-style fights in a backstage area of the Performance Center.

The first segment saw Babatunde, who had not debuted on NXT TV, make his Raw debut billed as Dabba-Kato. Babatunde is a former Minnesota Viking who has been a WWE Performance Center recruit since 2016.

The subsequent segments saw Erik of the Viking Raiders destroy an opponent, Dolph Ziggler pick up a win, and then The Hurt Business — Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin — bust in to close the show. You can see clips from the segments below: