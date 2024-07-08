wrestling / News
NXT Great American Bash Set For August 6th on SyFy
WWE’s Great American Bash is set for August and will air on SyFy as a special episode of NXT. WWE announced at NXT Heatwave that the GAB will take place on Tuesday, August 6th and will air on SyFy, due to the fact that USA Network will be hosting the Olympics.
You can see the announcement video below:
The Great American Bash is BACK!
See you on August 6th 👀#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/DjA5iqQY6d
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2024