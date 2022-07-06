wrestling / News
WWE News: Note On NXT Great American Bash Canada Viewership, Pat McAfee’s SummerSlam Match Profiled
– NXT’s Great American Bash reportedly saw a spike in viewership up in Canada. While the US ratings won’t be out until Thursday due to Fourth of July-caused delays, John Pollock reports that the episode drew 57,000 viewers up north, making it the most viewed episode of NXT in the country since late April:
NXT's Great American Bash averaged 57,000 viewers in Canada on Tuesday night – which would make it the most-watched episode of NXT 2.0 in the country since April 20.
U.S. numbers will be out on Thursday.
— John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) July 6, 2022
– The WWE PR account shared a FOX 37 in Kansas City article about KC native Pat McAfee’s match against Happy Corbin at Summerslam:
It's no laughing matter this time as former NFL punter and WWE commentator @PatMcAfeeShow will face Kansas native Happy @BaronCorbinWWE in a match at #SummerSlam. @fox4kchttps://t.co/Ht18WJTYc3
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) July 6, 2022
