WWE News: Note On NXT Great American Bash Canada Viewership, Pat McAfee’s SummerSlam Match Profiled

– NXT’s Great American Bash reportedly saw a spike in viewership up in Canada. While the US ratings won’t be out until Thursday due to Fourth of July-caused delays, John Pollock reports that the episode drew 57,000 viewers up north, making it the most viewed episode of NXT in the country since late April:

NXT's Great American Bash averaged 57,000 viewers in Canada on Tuesday night – which would make it the most-watched episode of NXT 2.0 in the country since April 20. U.S. numbers will be out on Thursday. — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) July 6, 2022

– The WWE PR account shared a FOX 37 in Kansas City article about KC native Pat McAfee’s match against Happy Corbin at Summerslam: