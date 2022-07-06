wrestling / News

WWE News: Note On NXT Great American Bash Canada Viewership, Pat McAfee’s SummerSlam Match Profiled

July 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– NXT’s Great American Bash reportedly saw a spike in viewership up in Canada. While the US ratings won’t be out until Thursday due to Fourth of July-caused delays, John Pollock reports that the episode drew 57,000 viewers up north, making it the most viewed episode of NXT in the country since late April:

– The WWE PR account shared a FOX 37 in Kansas City article about KC native Pat McAfee’s match against Happy Corbin at Summerslam:

