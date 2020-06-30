wrestling / News
NXT Great American Bash To Be Presented With Limited Commercial Interruption
June 30, 2020 | Posted by
WWE announced during RAW last night that the first night of NXT Great American Bash will be presented with limited commercial interruption. The episode will be going head-to-head with the first night of AEW’s Fyter Fest. The current lineup for Wednesday night’s episode includes:
* Strap Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong
* Elimination Match to Determine #1 Contender to NXT Women’s Title: Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai vs. Mia Yim
* Non-Title Match: Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks
* Robert Stone & Aliyah vs. Rhea Ripley (Ripley must join the Robert Stone brand if she loses)
* Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher
You can see the latest ad for the event below.
