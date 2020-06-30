NXT Great American Bash To Be Presented With Limited Commercial Interruption

WWE announced during RAW last night that the first night of NXT Great American Bash will be presented with limited commercial interruption. The episode will be going head-to-head with the first night of AEW’s Fyter Fest. The current lineup for Wednesday night’s episode includes:

* Strap Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Roderick Strong

* Elimination Match to Determine #1 Contender to NXT Women’s Title: Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai vs. Mia Yim

* Non-Title Match: Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks

* Robert Stone & Aliyah vs. Rhea Ripley (Ripley must join the Robert Stone brand if she loses)

* Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher

You can see the latest ad for the event below.