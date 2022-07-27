wrestling / News
NXT Heatwave Set For Next Month, Two Matches Set
The next big NXT TV special is Heatweave, and the first matches for it are set. It was announced on tonight’s NXT that the episode will air on August 16th and the top matches were set as follows:
* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Zoey Stark
It's on at #WWENXT Heatwave!@WWE_MandyRose @ZoeyStarkWWE pic.twitter.com/nbCgww5Pmr
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 27, 2022
It's going to take more than that to keep @bronbreakkerwwe down! #JDMcDonagh #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RQy7cxANul
— WWE (@WWE) July 27, 2022
