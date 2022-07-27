wrestling / News

NXT Heatwave Set For Next Month, Two Matches Set

July 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

The next big NXT TV special is Heatweave, and the first matches for it are set. It was announced on tonight’s NXT that the episode will air on August 16th and the top matches were set as follows:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Zoey Stark

