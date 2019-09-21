NXT House Show Results 9.20.19 – Jacksonville, Florida: Forgotten Sons Win Headliner

– NXT held a house show event last night in Jacksonville, Florida. In the main event, The Forgotten Sons beat The Street Profits and Rik Bugez. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* Io Shirai def. Reina Gonzalez

* Mansoor def. Dexter Lumis

* Ridge Holland def. Denzel

* Damian Priest def. Tehuti Miles

* Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) def. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan

* KUSHIDA def. Shane Thorne

* Chase Parker & Matt Martel def. Bronson Reed & Vidot

* NXT UK Women’s Championship Match: Kay Lee Ray def. Taynara to retain

* The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) def. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) & Rik Bugez