NXT House Show Results 9.20.19 – Jacksonville, Florida: Forgotten Sons Win Headliner
– NXT held a house show event last night in Jacksonville, Florida. In the main event, The Forgotten Sons beat The Street Profits and Rik Bugez. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.
* Io Shirai def. Reina Gonzalez
* Mansoor def. Dexter Lumis
* Ridge Holland def. Denzel
* Damian Priest def. Tehuti Miles
* Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) def. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan
* KUSHIDA def. Shane Thorne
* Chase Parker & Matt Martel def. Bronson Reed & Vidot
* NXT UK Women’s Championship Match: Kay Lee Ray def. Taynara to retain
* The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) def. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) & Rik Bugez
#NXTJacksonville was pretty cool last night. First @NXTUK title defence in the bag! Thanks for having me @WWENXT 🙃 https://t.co/U8XxgU0NaB
— KayLeeRay🤓ケイ・リー・レイ (@Kay_Lee_Ray) September 21, 2019
I believe that in Paris this is called a Double Royale w/cheese. Either way @bronsonreedwwe happily feasts on @MattMartelWWE @ChaseParkerWWE #nxtjacksonville #nxtcoconutloop pic.twitter.com/IBFhRzJ7PY
— Josh Kristol (@figure22leglock) September 21, 2019
@shirai_io is the queen of the sky and the 3rd turnbuckle #NXTJacksonville #nxtcoconutloop pic.twitter.com/O81hMIE2Se
— Josh Kristol (@figure22leglock) September 21, 2019
New guy came out, cut a promo, & @ArcherOfInfamy kicked him butt. #nxtjacksonville pic.twitter.com/hx8gA1tbxS
— Jessica Penguin (@JessGuin84) September 21, 2019