NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Oney Lorcan, Roderick Strong, Dexter Lumis

The latest NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on Oney Lorcan, Roderick Strong, and Dexter Lumis. You can see the video below, which has the following updates:

* Strong and Lumis both had multiple contusions after their NXT Strap Match. Both men are cleared to continue in the ring.

* Oney Lorcan is considered day-day after suffering a hyperextended right arm from Timothy Thacher’s Fujiwara armbar.

As always, the NXT Injury Report is a mix of storyline and reality.