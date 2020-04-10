wrestling / News
NXT Kidnapping Angle Reportedly Leading to Upcoming Debut
The kidnapping scenes taking place on NXT are reportedly set to lead into the upcoming TV debut of a new star. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the abductions of Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza will lead into the debut of Jorge Bally, the former El Hijo del Fantasma.
The site reports that the storyline will be similar to the the infamous Patty Hearst incident in the mid-1970s in which Hearst was kidnapped and became sympathetic to her captors in the Symbionese Libertation Army, participating in a number of bank heists. Hearst claimed that she had been assaulted and threatened with death while captive and was brainwashed into participating.
Bolly, who worked as King Cuerno in Lucha Underground, made his debut on the NXT live circuit back in February.
