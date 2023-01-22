NXT Live Event Results 01.21.2023: Wes Lee vs. Malik Blade, More

A live NXT show was held tonight in Melbourne, FL. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and a few highlights below.

*Indi Hartwell defeated Tiffany Stratton

*Axiom & Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights & Bryson Montana

*Wendy Choo defeated Elektra Lopez

*Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon

*Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson

*Tyler Bate defeated Charlie Dempsey

*Apollo Crews & Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (w/ Thea Hail) defeated Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Damon Kemp

*NXT North American Championship Bout: Wes Lee defeated Malik Blade (w/ Edris Enofe)

*Triple Threat Tag Team Contender’s Match: Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) and Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen

*Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez & Lyra Valkyria defeated Grayson Waller & Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne)