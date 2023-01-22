wrestling / News
NXT Live Event Results 01.21.2023: Wes Lee vs. Malik Blade, More
A live NXT show was held tonight in Melbourne, FL. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and a few highlights below.
*Indi Hartwell defeated Tiffany Stratton
*Axiom & Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights & Bryson Montana
*Wendy Choo defeated Elektra Lopez
*Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon
*Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson
*Tyler Bate defeated Charlie Dempsey
*Apollo Crews & Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (w/ Thea Hail) defeated Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams & Damon Kemp
*NXT North American Championship Bout: Wes Lee defeated Malik Blade (w/ Edris Enofe)
*Triple Threat Tag Team Contender’s Match: Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey) defeated Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) and Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen
*Bron Breakker, Roxanne Perez & Lyra Valkyria defeated Grayson Waller & Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne)
What?? What??? #NXTMelbourne pic.twitter.com/8bs3N7dbXv
— Mark Moses (@MarkMosesShow) January 22, 2023
OMG funniest moment from #NXTMelbourne 😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/tDloZBIm9y
— Sonya Bayley – WWE Fan 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) January 22, 2023
#NXTMelbourne tonight 🖤 pic.twitter.com/SdgVA2hkmP
— roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) January 21, 2023