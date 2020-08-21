wrestling / News

NXT Moving to Tuesday For First Week of September

August 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Logo

NXT is getting bumped in a couple of weeks due to the NHL and will air a day earlier. USA Network’s schedule lists NXT in a couple of weeks as taking place on Tuesday, September 1st, instead of on September 2nd.

In NXT’s regular timeslot, USA Network is airing the NHL Playoffs.

