NXT TakeOver Returns on June 13 With In Your House 2021

– As previously reported, WWE was rumored to be bringing back NXT TakeOver on June 13, with a return for the In Your House theme. WWE confirmed those reports today, announced that In Your House 2021 is slated for Sunday, June 13.

The news was first reported during Brandon Walker’s interview with Johnny Gargano for Barstool Sports’ Rasslin’ podcast. Also, former WWE announcer Todd Pettengill will be returning to host the event. Here’s the full announcement:

NXT TakeOver: In Your House set to take place Sunday, June 13 The Superstars of NXT are set to TakeOver your house! As first reported on Barstool Sports’ “Rasslin” podcast in Brandon Walker’s interview with Johnny Gargano, the black-and-gold brand will present NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday, June 13, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere. Former WWE announcer Todd Pettengill, who is synonymous with the iconic In Your House brand, will return to host the festivities. NXT brought back the landmark event last June for the first time in more than 21 years, featuring the destructive TakeOver debut of current NXT Champion Karrion Kross and an unforgettable NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match between Io Shirai, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. What will Kross and company have in store for the NXT Universe when the black-and-gold brand once again takes over?

