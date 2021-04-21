NXT TV Viewership, Ratings Increase for Second Week in New Timeslot

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for this week’s edition of NXT TV. This marked NXT’s second week in the show’s new regular timeslot of Tuesday at 8:00 pm EST. Numbers were up across the board for this week’s show, as NXT marked increases in both the overnight viewing audience and the key ratings demo.

Last night’s NXT finished with an overnight audience of 841,000 viewers. This up from last week’s audience of 805,000 viewers. Additionally, it’s also the third-straight week of audience growth for NXT if you count the last show NXT ran head-to-head against against AEW Dynamite on April 7.

Ratings were also up slightly in the P18-49 key ratings demographic. NXT finished with a 0.23 rating, which is up slightly from last week’s 0.22. This is the highest key demo rating for NXT since the August 26 episode, which also aired on Tuesday night due to the NHL playoffs and unopposed from AEW Dynamite. That episode drew a 0.24 rating.

In terms of the rankings, while NXT’s rating in the key demo was higher this week, the show fell from its Top 10 slot at No. 9 last week to No. 27 in the rankings this week. This is due to the TV coverage of the jury verdict for Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd gaining a lot of viewership interest this week. The coverage didn’t cause a drop in viewership for NXT, but it did affect its place in the Cable Top 150 rankings. Situation Room on CNN topped the ratings and viewership for the evening with a 1.10 rating and 4.689 million viewers.

Overall, the surge in numbers appears to prove that moving NXT TV over to Tuesday nights was a wise choice in terms of expanding and growing the audience for WWE’s developmental league. It appears to be one that’s paid off thus far for WWE.