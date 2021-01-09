NXT UK Invites Top Gear Star To Join The Show After They Call Out The Roster

Top Gear host Freddie Flintoff recently tagged actor Tom Davis while watching NXT UK, suggesting the two could handle anyone on their roster.

He wrote: “Watching wrestling NXTuk on @btsport, reckon me and you @BigTomD could sort these lads out.”

Davis added: “Mate I’m down with that…We’d be the dream tag team.”

This led to WWE inviting the pair to attend an NXT UK taping, but Flintoff later took back what he said. He later praised Ben Carter, who made his debut on the episode.

