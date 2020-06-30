NXT UK Referees Joel Allen & Chris Roberts Released, Joe Coffey Suspended Amid #SpeakingOut Allegations

Two more NXT UK releases has been made over allegations as part of the #SpeakingOut movement regarding sexual misconduct in referees Joel Allen and Chris Roberts, while star Joe Coffey has been suspended. In related news, The Wrestling Observer reports that Allen and Roberts were released over the weekend, joining El Ligero, Travis Banks and Jack Gallagher as NXT UK talent cut amid the movement. The site also noted that Coffey has been suspended, all of which have been confirmed by WWE.

Allen appeared in a video that’s been widely shared by Bella, a woman who alleged that David Starr had sex with her when she was “blackout drunk” and unable to consent, and emotionally manipulated and abused her when they were together. The video features Starr, Allen, and UK wrestler Big Grizz and features Starr telling Bella to find some friends who can give them a “wet lay,” ans specifically asked for “the smallest girl possible” for Grizz. The report doesn’t specify if this video led to Allen’s release, or if there was something else that caused it. Allen is also the founder of apparel company SPLX Wrestling.

As for Roberts, he was accused of sexually grooming a girl who was 15 when he was between 22 and 25. Coffey was accused of sexually harassing multiple women, including sending unsolicited nude photos and voice notes, as well as stalking them.