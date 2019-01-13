WWE News: NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool Dark Match Results, Carmella and Sonya Deville Go Back & Forth On Twitter

– The dark match results from today’s NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool show are below.

* Ligero defeated Saxon Huxley

* Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner defeated Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster

* Jinny defeated Isla Dawn

– Carmella and Sonya Deville went back and forth on Twitter today. This may set up a match between the two on Smackdown this week. Their exchange is below.

The fact that THIS is what took my spot in the triple threat match last week AND is gonna take up some more wasted space in the rumble 🤔 #WHOLEMOOD https://t.co/LXUCKDDswL — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) January 12, 2019

Man I’m sorry I just ain’t gettin beat out by a dance break 🙈 #embarrassing https://t.co/H0JDkMYLie — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) January 12, 2019

Hey, Rosebud, let me just spit some facts right quick: 1st Ms MITB

Longest MITB holder

1st woman to cash in successfully

Champion for 130 days

Beat Charlotte 2x

Beat Asuka 2x

Putting smiles on kids faces by allowing them to join our dance break How long was your title reign? 🧐 https://t.co/n3frfZ8May — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) January 12, 2019

“I set out to let men fight my battles for me too” -said no one ever #Ellsworth So sit down before I rip that fake hair out your damn head https://t.co/zdqj4ZOLvV — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) January 12, 2019

“I support my best friend trying to ruin Naomi’s relationship with Uce, even though there’s no title or ANYTHING on the line” – Sonya Deville. https://t.co/SW3l9YHNXY — MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) January 12, 2019

Mandy’s my day one, that’s called loyalty, I’d have her back through thick or thin… something you don’t know jack about. https://t.co/12p0XQnrwd — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) January 12, 2019