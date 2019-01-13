Quantcast

wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool Dark Match Results, Carmella and Sonya Deville Go Back & Forth On Twitter

January 13, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool

– The dark match results from today’s NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool show are below.
* Ligero defeated Saxon Huxley
* Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner defeated Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster
* Jinny defeated Isla Dawn

– Carmella and Sonya Deville went back and forth on Twitter today. This may set up a match between the two on Smackdown this week. Their exchange is below.

article topics :

NXT UK, NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool, Ashish


Loading...

Spotlights

loading




More Stories

loading