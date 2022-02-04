wrestling / News

NXT UK To Begin Airing In France Later This Month

February 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has a new deal to air NXT UK in France starting later this month. AB1TV announced this week that the show will begin airing on the channel Saturdays at 10:35 PM starting with the February 19th episode with WWE French commentators Philippe Chereau and Christophe Aguis calling the matches.

Aguis further noted that the show will air on both AB1 and ABXplore, as you can see below (tweets translated by Google):

” #NXTUK lands on @AB1TV !
Meet every Saturday at 10:35 p.m. from February 19!

@CAgiusILD and @PhilippeChereau are ready! And you ?”

“Friendship, complicity… and a bit of a job Smiling face with smiling eyes

So happy to have been able to announce the arrival of NXT UK on AB1 and ABXplore to follow the exploits of @AmaleFrenchHope and the decisions of @OlympeMargaux Flag of France

Soon 22 years of madness with Philippe and you”

