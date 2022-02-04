wrestling / News
NXT UK To Begin Airing In France Later This Month
WWE has a new deal to air NXT UK in France starting later this month. AB1TV announced this week that the show will begin airing on the channel Saturdays at 10:35 PM starting with the February 19th episode with WWE French commentators Philippe Chereau and Christophe Aguis calling the matches.
Aguis further noted that the show will air on both AB1 and ABXplore, as you can see below (tweets translated by Google):
” #NXTUK lands on @AB1TV !
Meet every Saturday at 10:35 p.m. from February 19!
@CAgiusILD and @PhilippeChereau are ready! And you ?”
“Friendship, complicity… and a bit of a job Smiling face with smiling eyes
So happy to have been able to announce the arrival of NXT UK on AB1 and ABXplore to follow the exploits of @AmaleFrenchHope and the decisions of @OlympeMargaux Flag of France
Soon 22 years of madness with Philippe and you”
🚨 ÉVÉNEMENT 🚨#NXTUK débarque sur @AB1TV ! 👊
RDV tous les samedis à 22h35 dès le 19 février ! @CAgiusILD et @PhilippeChereau sont prêts ! Et vous ? 😉 pic.twitter.com/cQzP7EDMel
— La Chaîne AB1 (@AB1TV) February 2, 2022
Amitié, complicité… et un peu de métier 😊
Tellement heureux d’avoir pu vous annoncer l’arrivée de NXT UK sur AB1 et ABXplore pour suivre les exploits de @AmaleFrenchHope et les décisions de @OlympeMargaux 🇫🇷
Bientôt 22 ans de folie avec Philippe et vous ❤️ pic.twitter.com/I6ahvIJ1If
— Christophe Agius (@CAgiusILD) February 2, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Q4 Earnings Call: Nick Khan Talks Rise in Viewership on Peacock, Broadcast vs. Streaming, More
- Tony Khan Reportedly Shot Down Idea To Break Up The Inner Circle In The Past
- Note on When WWE Granted Release of Brian Kendrick
- Wardlow On What It Was Like Working With CM Punk, Batista Having Best Physique In Wrestling History