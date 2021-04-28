NXT Viewershop Drops Below 800,00 This Week, Rating Slightly Dips in Key Demo

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of NXT on USA Network. NXT saw a drop in its overall numbers this week, which was the show’s third week in its new regular timeslot on Tuesday nights.

For the show’s average overall viewership, NXT fell below 800,000 viewers, finishing with an average overnight audience of 744,000 viewers. That’s down from last week’s overnight audience of 841,000 viewers. The drop in audience numbers breaks the last several weeks of audience growth for the program.

In the P18-49 key demo, ratings were also down this week, but only by a slight margin. NXT drew a 0.22 rating this week, which is only slightly down from last week’s 0.23 rating in the same key demo. The 0.22 rating still remains consistent with what the show drew for its debut in the new regular timeslot on April 13.

NXT did move up in the Cable Top 150 rankings. The show was just outside of the Top 10 rankings this week, finishing at No. 11, which is up from last week’s slot at No. 27. The slide last week was mainly due to interest in the TV coverage for the jury verdict for Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.

Curse of Oak Island on History Channel topped the key demo ratings for Tuesday night with a 0.51 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the viewership for the evening with 2.951 million viewers.