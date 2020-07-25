NXT Wrestler Apologized At Recent Taping For Leaking Spoilers

Fightful reports that NXT wrestler Saurav Gurjar, who is part of the tag team Indus Sher, apologized to the NXT roster backstage at the last taping for leaking spoilers of the double title match between Adam Cole and Keith Lee earlier this month. He sent out a post on Instagram story, which was later deleted, that showed Lee celebrating after his win.

While he did apologize at a backstage meeting, there is said to be no heat on him and no punishment is expected to happen. However, it should be noted that Indus Sher has not appeared on TV since then. WWE PC head coach Matt Bloom is said to be a huge fan of the tag team, however.