NXT’s Amari Miller Has Successful ACL Surgery

February 20, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, WWE NXT wrestler Amari Miller announced that she had successful surgery to repair a torn ACL.

She wrote: “Successful surgery and I’m proud! Day 1 to my 9 month recover. Welcome to my reality. See you in 9 months NXT/WWE UNIVERSE! I love you so much and thanks for letting me love my dreams. When I come back we are going to be the best US!!

