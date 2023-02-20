wrestling / News
NXT’s Amari Miller Has Successful ACL Surgery
February 20, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, WWE NXT wrestler Amari Miller announced that she had successful surgery to repair a torn ACL.
She wrote: “Successful surgery and I’m proud! Day 1 to my 9 month recover. Welcome to my reality. See you in 9 months NXT/WWE UNIVERSE! I love you so much and thanks for letting me love my dreams. When I come back we are going to be the best US!!”
