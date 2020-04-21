NXT’s Indi Hartwell Makes Raw Debut in Loss to Shayna Baszler (Pics, Video)

Indi Hartwell of NXT made her debut on Raw tonight, only to get destroyed by Shayna Baszler. Hartwell, who has been a regular at NXT live events, faced Baszler in a singles match and was quickly destroyed by the Money in the Bank-bound wome’s star. You can see pics and video from the match below, which saw the referee call for the bell after Hartwell was unable to continue. Baszler continued the attack after the match.

Hartwell hasn’t been on NXT TV since January 15th, when she debuted on the brand in the NXT Women’s Title #1 Contender’s Battle Royal.