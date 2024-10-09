NXT’s Shiloh Hill Provides Tips On Getting Clean Drinking Water Ahead Of Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton is approaching landfall in Florida, and NXT star Shiloh Hill shared advice on getting clean drinking water ahead of the arrival. The Southeast US has been battered between the effects of Hurricane Helene and the impending arrival of Milton to Florida. Hill posted to his Twitter account with tips on how to get clean drinking water if your water turns off, and you can see it below.

Hill was part of the second class of WWE NIL signees and joined the company in 2022. He made his WWE TV debut on the June 6th episode of NXT Level Up.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to everyone in Florida and hope that you can get to safety. You can find information on natural disaster preparedness here.