Nyla Rose on Vickie Guerrero Being a Huge Backstage Asset in AEW
– During an interview with AEW star Nyla Rose on today’s episode of the Battleground Podcast, the former AEW Women’s World Champion discussed Vickie Guerrero being an MVP for the AEW women’s locker room. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Nyla Rose on Vickie Guerrero: “Honestly, Vickie Guerrero [is the MVP of the women’s locker room]. I’m gonna peel the curtain back to you. Vickie is a huge, huge asset backstage helping some of the younger talents with their promos. Just putting herself out there, being a part of it. You know, here she is — she’s not necessarily an in-ring talent, per se. But she’s right there with us at practice. She’s watching us, giving us feedback. She’s, like I said, helping out with promos, helping people out with like merch ideas, helping as far as setting up the locker room, she is just such a huge asset. She’s kinda like road mom, you know?”
On how well she and Vickie get along: “Selfishly, I just love having somebody who is down to ride. She’s my ride or die. I’ll throw out the craziest thing. I’m like, ‘Hey, what if we just sneak up on so and so tonight?’ She’s like, ‘Let’s do it. Should I wear a clown mask? Like, do you want me to go distract them?’ I’m like, ‘Hell yeah!’ Like, so she’s — very, very little coaxing. Like I almost have to talk her out of stuff. [We are] definitely bad influences on one another.”
