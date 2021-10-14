MLW News: nZo’s Potential Arrival Teased on Fusion ALPHA, Cesar Duran ‘Acquires’ IWA Puerto RIco

– nZo looks as if he could be heading to MLW, with his name mentioned on this week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA. During Wednesday night’s show, it was said that Cesar Duran was in talks with the WWE alumnus.

nZo has been working for various independent companies as of late, most regularly for Northeast Wrestling.

– The show also revealed that Duran has “acquired” IWA Puerto Rico. MLW and IWA are co-hosting a show that takes place this weekend with Jacob Fatu and Richard Holliday set to appear.