This Week’s MLW Fusion ALPHA Is Online
October 13, 2021
MLW Fusion ALPHA will deal with the fallout from Fightland this week, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and has the following matches:
* MLW Opera Cup Opening Round: Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Richards
* Calvin Tankman vs. Lee Moriarty
* Delmi Exo vs. Brittany Blake
