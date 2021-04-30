Impact News: nZo On Why He Didn’t Join W. Morrissey in Impact, Taylor Wilde Successful In Impact Return

– nZo had a quick response for why he’s not in Impact Wrestling with his former partner Caz XL, now named W. Morrissey. Asked by a fan why he didn’t join up with Morrissey in Impact, nZo wrote simply:

“Thor doesn’t need a Robin.”

Morrissey defeated Sam Beale on tonight’s show in a squash match, and is reportedly part of the roster for “the foreseeable future.”

– Taylor Wilde had a successful return match on Impact, defeating Kimber Lee on Thursday’s show. You can see a clip from the match below: